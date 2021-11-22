Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.
Flexion Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
