Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 226,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

