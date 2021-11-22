FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 116,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 91,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 186,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period.

