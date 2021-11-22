FLIP (FLP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $818.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

