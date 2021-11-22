Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 59,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

