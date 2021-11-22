Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Citigroup began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FLNC opened at $36.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

