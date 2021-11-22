Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

