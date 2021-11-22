Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 28,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,137,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

