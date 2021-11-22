Fluity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Fluity has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $455,684.66 and $12.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.23 or 0.07265804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.22 or 0.99915427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,281 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

