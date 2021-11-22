Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.68

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 37892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

