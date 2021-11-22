Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

