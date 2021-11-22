Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 83,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 342,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.