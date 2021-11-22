Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 41,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 6.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $38,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.64 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03.

