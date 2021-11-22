Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $457.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.50 and a 52 week high of $459.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.05 and its 200 day moving average is $407.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

