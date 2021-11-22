Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 84,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 12.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 273,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 343,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

