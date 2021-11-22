Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.
FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71.
In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
