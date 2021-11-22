Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

