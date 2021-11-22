Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of FL stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

