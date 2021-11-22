Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
Shares of FL stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.
In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
