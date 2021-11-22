Formation Fi Price Down 34% Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.27 or 0.07280851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.83 or 1.00119310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

