Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.12

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,868 shares of company stock worth $1,077,705 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.