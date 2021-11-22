Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 74662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

