Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.61

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 352124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

