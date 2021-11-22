Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.43% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $52,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $108.29. 3,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,059. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

