Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 954,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $269,026,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $347.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $345.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.