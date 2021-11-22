Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,258 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,292. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

