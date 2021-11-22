Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

NYSE:V opened at $200.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

