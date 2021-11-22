Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.64. The stock had a trading volume of 197,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

