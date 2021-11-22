Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

ABC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

