Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.72. 24,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $410.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

