Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 42,871 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $397.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,578,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock valued at $990,740,919. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

