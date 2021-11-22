Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,509 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.04. 44,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,528. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

