Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $88.46. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,035. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

