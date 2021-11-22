Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.99 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

