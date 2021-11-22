Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 165.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $183.37 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

