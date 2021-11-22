Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $114.00. 114,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

