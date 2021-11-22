Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $441.92 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.41. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

