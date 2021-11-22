Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 116,999 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,999 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.96. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.92 and a 12 month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

