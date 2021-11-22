Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.42. 67,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 905,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

