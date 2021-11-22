Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

