Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.67

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 784073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

