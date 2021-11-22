Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.1% Higher

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

