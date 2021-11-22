Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) a C$0.37 Price Target

Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) received a C$0.37 target price from Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 362.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SGLD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.13.

