Fundamental Research Lowers Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target to C$0.74

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 335.29% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Panoro Minerals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,980. Panoro Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.
Panoro Minerals Company Profile
