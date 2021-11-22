Fundamental Research Lowers Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target to C$0.74

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 335.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Panoro Minerals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,980. Panoro Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

