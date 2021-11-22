Fundamental Research Trims Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Target Price to C$7.34

Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$7.44 to C$7.34 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CGP stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.53 million and a PE ratio of -21.39. Cornerstone Capital Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.86.

In related news, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,132. Also, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

