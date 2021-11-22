Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.26. Funko reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $914.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27. Funko has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

