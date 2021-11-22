Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $1.02 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

