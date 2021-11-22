Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and $1.32 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.49 or 0.07225593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.57 or 0.99686063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.