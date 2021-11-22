FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.55). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

