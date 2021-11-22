FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

