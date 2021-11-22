FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.43.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.81. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.50.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

