FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Syneos Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $60.38 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.