FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arista Networks, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of ANET opened at $128.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,948 shares of company stock worth $205,665,786. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

